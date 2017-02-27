Providence Chamber Music Series focuses on Mozart

CHARLOTTE – The next installment of the Providence Chamber Music Series will feature the “Mozart Quintets.”

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. March 19 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road.

The program showcases the “Quintet for Horn and Strings in E-flat major, KV 407,” and the “Quintet for Clarinet and Strings in A major, KV 581.”

The “Horn Quintet”, composed in 1782, features horn player Andrew Fierova, and the “Clarinet Quintet”, composed in 1789, features clarinetist Allan Rosenfeld.

They will be joined by violinists Tatiana Karpova and Tara Fensom, violists Ning Zhao and Viara Stefanova, and cellist Marlene Ballena.

All musicians on the program also play with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

Visit www.providenceumc.org/music or call 704-333-9536 or 704-366-7442 for details.