Laugh for the Cure benefits Susan G. Komen

CHARLOTTE – Wells Fargo will present the 16th annual Susan G. Komen Laugh for the Cure comedy event at McGlohon Theater on March 9.

Nationally known comedian Craig Shoemaker will headline the event. Regional performer Jason Allen King will open.

The annual Laugh for the Cure event celebrates breast cancer survivors and raises money for community health programs and breast cancer research. The evening includes a survivor reception, VIP cocktail reception, complimentary heavy hors d’oeuvres buffet, silent and live auctions, entertainment and a full-length PG-13 comedy show.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. in Spirit Square. The event begins at 7:15 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $65 and include heavy hors d’ourves, cash bar, access to live and silent auction and general seating in the theater. VIP tickets cost $80.

Buy tickets at www.carolinatix.org/laugh.