Iris Society convenes to make calendar

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Iris Society will feature a roundtable work session open to members and newcomers to develop a yearlong calendar for the care and maintenance of irises.

The Charlotte Iris Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Betty Little House of the Charlotte Council of Garden Clubs, 1820 E. Seventh St. Annual dues of $6 for individuals or $8 for families may be paid at the meeting. Overflow parking is available behind Brixx headquarters.

Contact Carrie Winter by calling 704-542-3812 or emailing carriewinter@att.net.