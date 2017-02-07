You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / ‘Into the Woods’ brings fairy tales to life

‘Into the Woods’ brings fairy tales to life

by Leave a Comment

The Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts will welcome “Into The Woods” from Feb. 10 to 12.

Laurie Veldheer as Cinderella and Bonne Kramer as Cinderella’s stepmother in “Into The Woods.” Photo by Joan Marcus.

The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, including “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and more.

The musical is tied together through a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey.

Lisa Helmi Johanson as Little Red Riding Hood and Anthony Chatmon II as The Wolf. Photo by Joan Marcus

This Fiasco Theater production promises to provide a “reinvention” of the 1980s production, which includes songs like “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone.”

Tickets start at $29.50 and can be purchased here.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*