‘Into the Woods’ brings fairy tales to life

The Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts will welcome “Into The Woods” from Feb. 10 to 12.

The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, including “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and more.

The musical is tied together through a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey.

This Fiasco Theater production promises to provide a “reinvention” of the 1980s production, which includes songs like “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone.”

Tickets start at $29.50 and can be purchased here.