Gallery showcases Romare Bearden works

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery presents a private collection, “Works of Romare Bearden (1911-1988).”

Romare Howard Bearden was born in Charlotte in 1911. He moved to New York City with his parents in 1914 but traveled back to North Carolina often to visit his grandparents.

The exhibition will provide a selection of some of his most important lithographs, serigraphs and etchings, including his highly acclaimed works “Morning (Carolina Morning),” “Mecklenburg Autumn,” “Piano Lesson” and “The Lamp.”

The free exhibit will be displayed through March 4.

The gallery opens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road.

All works are available for purchase.

Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com for details.