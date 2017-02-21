Ciel Gallery offers curated, thought-provoking artwork

CHARLOTTE – Ciel Gallery will host a curated fine art salon exhibit of works on paper created from local artists.

The reception takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. March 3. Admission is free.

Works represent a variety of media, and have been approached from very unique perspectives, striving to poke the viewer enough to answer questions and provoke serious thought and emotion.

Here are a few of the artists’ approaches:

Caroline Brown’s methodology when approaching works on paper, is primarily through monotypes; works on heavy cotton paper coming alive with multiple layers of colors creating negative and positive spaces from native plants she uses to print.

Jen Walls experimental, abstract images are charged with a brilliance of color and composition created by following her method of stepping back and letting intuition guide her through.

Christina Cobb’s work is based on the philosophy that everything is a product of an experience and an extension of self, conveying stories of movement and ideas of color through light, lines and layers.

Tina Alberni’s mixed media lithographs spawned from socio-political dialectic, combining with seeds of hope and positivity, where love, light, wisdom, knowledge and the rest of goodness prevails.

Artists include Emily Andress, Celena Burnett, Renee Calder, Kelly Carlson-Reddig, Jean Cauthen, Elyse Frederick, Amy Goldstein-Rice, Pamela Goode, Jonathan Grauel, Kerry Griffin, Amy Hart, Valerie Hawkins, Laura McRae Hitchcock, Teresa Hollmeyer, Marianne Huebner, Diane Pike, Jackie Radford, Terry Shipley, Rae Stark, Kate Thompson and Leigh Williams.

Ciel Gallery hosts 12 unique fine art exhibitions a year and offers a varied slate of art instruction for all levels.

Ciel Gallery opens 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays, as well as 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month at 128 E. Park Ave. Works will be available for purchase. Visit www.cielcharlotte.com for details.