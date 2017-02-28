Charlotte Quilters Guild hosts 40th anniversary quilt show

MONROE ­– The Charlotte Quilters Guild is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a quilt show.

See more than 150 judged quilts displayed and shop from more than 20 vendors at “A Walk Down Memory Lane” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 and 11 at the Union County Agricultural Center, 3230 Presson Road. Admission costs $5.

In celebration of its ruby anniversary, the guild is raffling a quilt, titled “50 stars representing the 50 states.” Raffle tickets for the 82-by-104-inch quilt cost $1 for the May 3 drawing.

The guild also is raffling a Featherweight sewing machine with $1 tickets. The drawing will be held Saturday, March 11.

The guild has grown from eight women to more than 200 members. It promotes the art and craft of quilting through fellowship, education and outreach.

The guild donates “cuddle quilts” and “comfort quilts” to the Carolinas Medical Center for infants, children and adult cancer patients. It also donates patriotic quilts for wounded veterans.

Email the guild at quiltshow@charlottequiltersguild.org or visit www.charlottequiltersguild.org for details.