Art gallery offers mosaics, decorative painting classes

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery will offer classes to the community in March.

Adult Workshop – Try It Mosaics: This workshop is for the novice in mosaics. Select a beginner design and learn the basics of materials and tools, how to use mosaic tools to cut and glue, and how to grout. The event, for adults, takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4 and noon to 4 p.m. March 5. It costs $160.

Decorative Art Classes – Artistic Approach to Decorative Painting: The four-week course, themed "Country Garden on a Pine Wooden Fence," takes place 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in March. It costs $170.

Advance registration is required for these events.

The gallery opens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road.

Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com for details.