CHARLOTTE – Local author Connie Williams will sign copies of her new novel, “Jon and Lale’s Dance” as part of North Carolina Indie Authors’ Day.

The signing takes place 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 7 at Hickory Grove Public Library, 5935 Hickory Grove Road.

Williams, author of “Green” and Emily’s Blues,” published the book in November 2016 under the AWAP Imprint. It’s available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books A Million and Walmart Super Center.

Books will be available at the signing.