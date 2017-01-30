The Secret Chocolatier pairs chocolate with wine

CHARLOTTE – The Secret Chocolatier is giving wine and chocolate lovers two chances to see how wine and chocolate are a perfect pairing in Intimacy with Wine and Chocolate.

The event features different pairings of chocolates, desserts and wine at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 and 18 at its Ballantyne store, 11318 N. Community House Road, suite 203.

“This is the perfect Valentine’s excursion and a wonderful opportunity to become intimate with your wine, chocolate and significant other,” co-owner Robin Ciordia said. “We are excited to partner with Wines for Humanity for a great wine tasting while giving back to the community.”

Registration costs $30 for one event or $55 for both. A portion of the proceeds from wine orders placed that evening will support Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Reservations are required at The Secret Chocolatier or at www.squareup.com/market/the-secret-chocolatier. Call 704-323-8178 to receive the registration discount for both events.

Contact The Secret Chocolatier at info@thesecretchocolatier.com, 704-323-8178 or visit http://homemadechocolategifts.com/events-classes/.

The Secret Chocolatier launched in 2008, selling hand-made confections at regional farmers markets, sourced from natural ingredients. It has retail locations in Cotswold and Ballantyne.