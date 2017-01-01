Museum talks history over tea

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Museum of History has announced events for its Teas of the British Isles series, which includes a look at influential figures.

Programs are as follows: Queen Victoria (Jan. 15), George III and Queen Charlotte (June 25), Highland Scots of North Carolina (July 30), Winston Churchill and World War II (Aug. 27) and The Story of London (Oct. 1).

Events take place 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the museum, 3500 Shamrock Drive.

Tickets for individual events cost $20 for members or $25 for others. Discounts are available for bundles.

Visit www.charlottemuseum.org/events.asp or call 704-568-1774 for details.