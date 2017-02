Library branch to discuss ‘Hidden Figures’

CHARLOTTE – The Independence Regional Library will host a discussion about “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly.

The book is about how African-American women at NASA shaped the space program and were the brains behind astronaut John Glen’s orbiting mission.

The event takes place noon to 1:30 p.m. April 5 to Independence Regional Library, 6000 Conference Drive.

Call 704-416-4800 for details.