Home, garden show schedule takes shape

CHARLOTTE – The Southern Spring Home & Garden Show will feature more than 450 companies, as well as experts, to give homeowners ideas for projects.

Boyce Thompson, author of “The New New Home,” and Frank Fritz, of TV’s “American Pickers,” will be featured guests. The event includes 15 landscaped gardens, six designer rooms and cooking classes.

Southern Spring Home & Garden Show takes place Feb. 24 to 26 and March 3 to 5 at The Park Expo. Hours take place 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, as well as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Admission costs $12 at the door and $9 in advance for adults. Children, ages 15 and younger, get in free with an adult. Discounts are available.

Call 800-849-0248 or visit www.SouthernSpringHomeandGardenShow.com.