Twyla Tharp tour becomes community event

Blumenthal Performing Arts and Carolinas HealthCare System are joining together to make Twyla Tharp’s 50th Anniversary Tour, coming to Belk Theater Feb. 25, accessible to the community, with most seats priced at $10.

“This is an amazing dance company performing the celebrated work of its founder, world-renowned choreographer Twyla Tharp,” said Blumenthal President Tom Gabbard. “Charlotte theater fans know her work well from the Broadway hits Movin’ Out and Come Fly Away, which played here as part of our Broadway seasons. Her choreography has had a major influence in both the worlds of dance and Broadway, and we are thrilled that Carolinas HealthCare System is assisting us in offering this very low ticket price. We understand that ticket prices can be a barrier to attendance, and we hope this special pricing will allow everyone who is interested to enjoy this extraordinary performance.”

This event is the first part of a new Blumenthal initiative, “Blumenthal Celebrates,” in which Blumenthal will work with sponsors to make certain exceptional performances more affordable.

The $10 seating for Twyla Tharp will be general admission. A limited number of reserved seats, priced at $20, also are available for the show, but more than 95 percent of the tickets are only $10. They can be purchased online at BlumenthalArts.org or by calling 704-372-1000.

The show will feature “Preludes and Fugues” and “Nine Sinatra Songs.”