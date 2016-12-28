Review: ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ provides a funky twist on classic score

If you’re looking to find the original 1892 libretto in the funky, fresh “Hip Hop Nutcracker,” you’ll need to hoist yourself into the contemporary styles of breaking, popping and locking because that’s what’s lighting up the Knight Theater stage.

If you just read that last sentence and thought, “The styles of what?” don’t despair, because you’ll still enjoy the cool, modern take on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classic score.

“Hip Hop Nutcracker” puts modern hip-hop moves to Tchaikovsky’s original composition and changes up the story, bringing the plot to New York City and the 21st century. The magic is still alive, though, and packs a mesmerizing punch of elaborate choreography and distinctive flair.

The community must have high expectation of “Nutcracker” because its six performances are already sold out. It was so popular; the troupe added an additional performance on Dec. 28.

So, this might be a matter of finding out what you’re might or might not be missing by not snagging a few.

“Nutcracker” tells a slightly different story than the original composition, in which Maria-Clara (performed by standout Ann-Sylvia Clark) is upset by her parents’ bickering, while attending an uptown holiday party. Ultimately, with the help of the mysterious Drosselmeyer (performed by SHEstreet), the Nutcracker (roasted nuts street vendor performed by Josue Figueroa), a trip back in time and some magic, she brings her parents together in harmony.

The memorable characters still remain, including the toy-giving Drosselmeyer, the Mouse King and Snow King. The show uses modern elements, such as projections and trendy costuming, but retains the core of the original “Nutcracker” audiences have come to love.

The show incorporates precise hip-hop moves through its in-sync troupe, who were mesmerizing to watch. Maria Malmstrom was the standout ensemble member for me, as she jived her arms and brought a warm face to the stage.

The entire ensemble continuously creates incredible vignettes of raw emotion with well executed and technically difficult dance moves. Think: Spinning on your head as fast as a pirouetting ballerina or holding yourself up diagonally from the ground.

Breaking is not a simple style of dance and takes significant core work and strength, but these dancers didn’t break a sweat. The moves flowed fluidly and brought a surprise at each corner.

It’s not a band of ragamuffins dampening the highly regarded traditions of the past, but a well-composed, talented troupe of dancers demonstrating the beautiful fluidity of art and music, producing a beautiful motif of today’s generation in a classical context. They force audiences to revisit the traditional Nutcracker and see a new perspective.

The shows retains the serenity and magic of the original show, but adds edgier elements to the mix, such as DJ Boo, providing interludes of hip-hop music and mixes, and violinist David Marks, who delighted audiences with each of his moments on stage. It provided a classy, but cool component to the show that created a synergy of traditional and modern, rather than a disjointed traffic jam.

The show’s experience starts once you enter the Levine Center for the Arts, with a DJ in the lobby and on stage, local artists work on display and a local emcee, Mason “Quill” Parker delivers his own raps.

What did feel fragmented of the whole experience was Parker’s performance. I’m all for supporting local artists and I believe that’s the intention of including local artists. Don’t get me wrong – Parker was a talented and well-spoken performer. But I couldn’t connect his performance to “Nutcracker.” I almost wish he delivered a prologue to the show through rapping – just something to connect his performance to the rest of the evening. The transition to the “Nutcracker” also felt unconnected, as his time on stage didn’t carry you into the dance performance.

Nevertheless, “Nutcracker” pays tribute to the successes of the past and brings them alongside present-day’s talents and styles.

Maybe you can talk your coworker into selling you his tickets.

Want to learn more?

“Hip Hop Nutcracker runs through Dec. 30 at Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts. Visit BlumenthalArts.org or call 704-372-1000 for details.