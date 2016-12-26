Monkey Joe’s celebrates New Year

PINEVILLE – Monkey Joe’s will host a Noon Year’s Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, featuring pictures with hourly prizes, games and pictures with the entertainment center’s mascot.

Monkey Joe’s provides wall-to-wall inflatables, including a main play center and separate zone for toddlers. It has indoor jumps, slides and obstacle courses.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 31, at Monkey Joe’s Pineville, 601 N. Polk St. Attendees will receive half-off admission until noon.

Visit www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/pineville or call 704-889-1211 for details.