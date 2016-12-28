Documentary focuses on Double Door Inn

CHARLOTTE – The Double Door Inn has played host to the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Roy Buchanan and the Avett Brothers over the course of its 43-year history.

But the music room is going silent Jan. 3 after more than 10,000 shows.

Kim Brattain, Rick Fitts, Chuck Bludsworth and Jay Ahuja teamed up to record performances and conduct dozens of interviews to preserve the Double Door’s story through a 30-minute Blu-Ray documentary.

More than 160 backers of the project attended a private preview party Dec. 7 at The Double Door Inn.

The finished documentary will be submitted to film festivals and offered to local public television. A limited number will go for sale on Amazon.com.