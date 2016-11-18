You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Restaurant Scores for 11/18

Restaurant Scores for 11/18

Lowest scores

  • Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 90

Violations included: Chef touched cooked chicken with bare hands; dish washer didn’t sanitize equipment; trays of lo-mein cooled in walk-in cooler but covered; wet wiping clothes stored on prep units and counter surfaces throughout kitchen; metal pans stacked wet below preparation table; handle of lid loose used to cover rice along preparation line; heavy grease and soil residue accumulated between fryer and cooking equipment; three-compartment sink with leak; and dumpster lid left open.

All scores

28134

  • Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93
  • Quality Suites, 9840 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
  • Sky Asian Bistro, 9925 Leitner Drive – 97

28209

  • 7-Eleven, 2601 South Blvd. – 93.5
  • Bedder, Bedder & Moore, 1730 Abbey Place – 97
  • Brio Tuscan Grille, 4720 Piedmont Row Drive – 96
  • Nolen Kitchen, 2839 Selwyn Ave. – 94
  • Reid’s Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 97
  • Renaissance Charlotte, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 95.5

28210

  • D.D. Peckers Wing Snack, 10403 Park Road – 93
  • Gil’s Kitchen, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 99
  • Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 95.5
  • Papa John’s, 10110 Johnston Road – 98.5
  • Ruth’s Chris, 6000 Fairview Road – 100
  • Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 97
  • UMAI Sushi, 8418 Park Road – 95.5

28211

  • Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 97.5
  • California Pizza Kitchen, 4400 Sharon Road – 94.5
  • Fresh Market deli, 4223 Providence Road – 93
  • Fresh Market produce, 4223 Providence Road – 98
  • Fresh Market, 4223 Providence Road – 99
  • Mandarin Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 90
  • Phil’s Deli, 4223 Providence Road – 93.5
  • Red Rock’s, 4223 Providence Road – 97
  • Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 95
  • Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 93
  • The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 97.5

28226

  • Blanchard’s Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 95
  • Bruegger’s, 8708 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
  • Jet’s Pizza, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93
  • Pizza Hut, 7802 Fairview Road – 95.5

28277

  • 7-Eleven, 10806 Providence Road – 97
  • Bella Fresco Café, 8200 Providence Road – 94
  • Brazwell’s Premium Pub, 11318 North Community House Road – 92
  • Circles Grill & Market, 8129 Ardrey Kell Road – 94.5
  • Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 95
  • Starbucks, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5
  • True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 97.5

 

 

