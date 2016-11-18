Restaurant Scores for 11/18

Lowest scores

Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 90

Violations included: Chef touched cooked chicken with bare hands; dish washer didn’t sanitize equipment; trays of lo-mein cooled in walk-in cooler but covered; wet wiping clothes stored on prep units and counter surfaces throughout kitchen; metal pans stacked wet below preparation table; handle of lid loose used to cover rice along preparation line; heavy grease and soil residue accumulated between fryer and cooking equipment; three-compartment sink with leak; and dumpster lid left open.

28134

Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93

28209

7-Eleven, 2601 South Blvd. – 93.5

28210

D.D. Peckers Wing Snack, 10403 Park Road – 93

28211

Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 97.5

28226

Blanchard’s Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 95

28277